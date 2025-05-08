Sunny Joseph named new KPCC chief, Adoor Prakash as UDF convenor in major Congress reshuffle

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major organisational reshuffle, the Congress high command on Thursday appointed Peravoor MLA Sunny Joseph as the new KPCC president, while incumbent K Sudhakaran was elevated to the Congress Working Committee as a permanent invitee.

The AICC has also named Attingal MP Adoor Prakash as the new UDF convenor replacing the veteran leader MM Hassan. Three new working presidents were also appointed - senior leader AP Anil Kumar, PC Vishnunath MLAs and Shafi Parambil MP.

They would replace Kodikunnil Suresh, TN Prathapan and T Sidique who have been serving as working presidents.

The new decision was made after a section of senior leaders and Sudhakaran openly came out against the AICC's attempt to nominate Anto Antony who is a close confidant of AICC general secretary KC Venugopal and leader of opposition VD Satheshan.