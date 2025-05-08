Would this development have been possible with UDF in power, says CM Pinarayi

KOCHI: Reflecting on the developmental milestones achieved by the LDF governments under his stewardship, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday posed a rhetorical question to the massive crowd gathered before him: Would any of this have been possible if the UDF had remained in power?

Addressing an LDF rally held to mark the fourth anniversary of the government, the CM launched a sharp attack on both the BJP-led central government and the Congress-led opposition in the state, accusing them of neglect and apathy during crucial moments when Kerala needed support the most.

Brimming with pride, Pinarayi said the government will on November 1 officially declare Kerala the first state in the country to eradicate extreme poverty. He asserted that Navakeralam is not just a vision, but a reality being shaped in the present.

“We approached the people with a manifesto containing 600 promises, and they placed their trust in us. A popular slogan emerged: ‘LDF will came, and everything will be better.’ Today, that transformation is visible across all sectors,” said Pinarayi.

He went on to list the developmental achievements of his government, beginning with the revival of the public education system.

“When we assumed office, nearly five lakh students had dropped out of government schools. Through persistent efforts, over ten lakh students have returned to government schools, including children of migrant workers,” he said.

“If the UDF government had continued in 2016, the entire public education system might have collapsed.”

Pinarayi added that the LDF government introduced special initiatives to address the education of migrant workers’ children, treating it as a serious issue, even in the national capital, these children often do not receive proper schooling.

Sharpening his criticism of the Congress-led UDF, Pinarayi alleged that they committed a “criminal offence” in the acquisition and development of national highways, which could have been done free of cost.

“Even after a decision in an all-party meeting to acquire 45 metres of land for NH development, no action was taken. It was the LDF government that approached the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and agreed to bear 25% of the land cost to ensure progress. The Rs 5,600 crore spent by the state is a penalty for the UDF’s negligence,” he said.