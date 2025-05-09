Kerala government reshuffles top IPS officers

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As a part of a major reshuffle, senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar is appointed as the new Excise Commissioner. He will take charge of a newly created ex-cadre post that carries the status of Additional Director General of Police.

Manoj Abraham is posted as the new Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was previously serving as the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services.

Yogesh Gupta, who held the Vigilance post, has now been transferred as the Director General, Fire and Rescue Services.

G Sparjan Kumar, who was heading Intelligence, has been moved to the post of Inspector General of Police, Crimes I, Thiruvananthapuram.

P Prakash, who was the Inspector General of Police, Crimes III in Kozhikode, has been transferred as Inspector General of Police, Coastal Police.