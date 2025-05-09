Kerala government sets up control rooms to support malayalees amid Indo-Pak tensions

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Government has opened control rooms in the State Secretariat and Non-Resident Keralites' Affairs (NORKA) Department in the wake of the Indo-Pak conflict. The facility is to help its people in border states, especially students, who are in border states.

A statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Office said the present situation does not warrant concerns. People should obey the instructions from authorities and remain safe. "If you need assistance, you can contact the control room number." it added.

The government asked the Keralites in the state bordering Pakistan to follow the instructions given by the authorities and stay safe.

The developments followed the precise missile strikes carried out by the Indian armed forces on nine terror targets in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan early Wednesday under Operation Sindoor, in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

The Secretariat control room can be contacted over: 0471 - 2517500, 2517600. Fax: 0471 - 2322600. email: cdmdkerala@kerala.gov.in

NORKA global contact centre: 18004253939 (toll-free) 00918802012345 (missed call facility for foreign countries)