Teenage boy in Alappuzha dies of suspected rabies

ALAPPUZHA: A 17-year-old student from Thakazhi in Alappuzha died of suspected rabies on May 9, becoming the fourth person in Kerala to succumb to the infection in a month.
Unlike the previous three cases, the boy had not received a rabies vaccine after being bitten by a dog.
The deceased, Sooraj, was a Plus Two student at Devaswom Board HSS, Thakazhi. He died while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.
Health officials said he was bitten by a domestic dog around two weeks ago while he was on his way to his relative’s house.
A few days later, he developed a fever and was taken to a private hospital, where doctors suspected rabies. He was then shifted to Alappuzha MCH, where his condition worsened.
As a precaution, health authorities will vaccinate his close contacts, including friends and relatives.
The exact cause of death will be confirmed after a postmortem examination.
Three earlier rabies deaths reported in Kerala this month involved children who had reportedly received post-bite vaccination.
A seven-year-old girl from Pathanamthitta died four days ago. On April 9, a 12-year-old girl from the same district passed away, followed by a five-year-old girl from Malappuram on April 29.