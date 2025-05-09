Teenage boy in Alappuzha dies of suspected rabies

ALAPPUZHA: A 17-year-old student from Thakazhi in Alappuzha died of suspected rabies on May 9, becoming the fourth person in Kerala to succumb to the infection in a month.

Unlike the previous three cases, the boy had not received a rabies vaccine after being bitten by a dog.

The deceased, Sooraj, was a Plus Two student at Devaswom Board HSS, Thakazhi. He died while undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital in Alappuzha.

Health officials said he was bitten by a domestic dog around two weeks ago while he was on his way to his relative’s house.