The AI whisperers of Kerala

Imagine living in your home while the entire wiring, plumbing, and structure are being upgraded — without moving out or experiencing interruption. That’s how Dbiz.ai approaches digital transformation.
“We don’t disrupt. We rewire,” says Vinu Peter, Chief of People and Culture at Dbiz.ai, in his office at Infopark, Kakkanad. “We rebuild the IT infrastructure of businesses while they continue with their operations. It’s all done in phases — room by room, with no noise or mess. The customer is part of the journey throughout.”
Headquartered in Singapore, with a strong operational base in Kakkanad, Dbiz.ai is making quiet but powerful waves in the world of digital engineering. The company focuses on tier-II and tier-III, often family-run businesses, helping them rearchitect their fragmented IT ecosystems into cohesive, cloud-based, scalable infrastructures.
“These companies have grown over decades. Their IT systems were built in silos — servers in one room, applications in another. Now, they’re stuck with slow, outdated tools that don’t communicate,” says Vinu. “We step in to rebuild it all — but without tearing down the house.”
Engineering with empathy
Dbiz.ai’s backbone is its Foundry team, a group of senior technologists, each with over 25 years of deep expertise in data, cloud, enterprise applications, and systems integration. When the team engages with a client, it comes in full force — bringing a 360-degree approach to uncover inefficiencies and redesign systems that align with real business goals.
Their approach isn’t just about technology — it’s about user experience, business continuity, and cultural sensitivity. “We focus on building trust. We talk their language. And most importantly, we make them feel a part of the transformation,” adds Vinu.
The journey
The founders — Girish Karunakaran (CEO), Anoop R Nair (Chief of Technology), Vadivelan Rajendiran (President, ASEAN), and Vinu Peter — initially worked together at Attinad Software, a Technopark-based startup.
Attinad was a standout success, ranked the 6th fastest-growing tech company in India by Deloitte in 2015. “We were the first South Indian company to feature in that top 10,” recalls Vinu. The team worked on high-profile projects, including Netflix’s recommendation engine, Airtel Movies, and SonyLiv’s backend infrastructure.
Later, they joined forces again at Softvision (SPI/Software Paradigm Infotech) under Girish’s leadership. Cognizant acquired Softvision in 2018, in what was its largest acquisition at the time — over half a billion dollars. As part of the leadership team, they stayed through a three-year integration process, helping build Cognizant Softvision, a digital engineering unit with over 15,000 employees. By 2021, the group exited to start fresh.
Global footprint
Today, Dbiz.ai operates in Singapore, Australia, India, the Middle East, and the US, with over 700 employees globally. Of these, more than 500 are in India, with Kochi as the largest base.
In 2022, Dbiz.ai acquired Factweavers Technologies, a 60-member data and Elasticsearch specialist firm with a strong customer base in the US. “We didn’t want to build that capability from scratch. Their founders — Vineet and Jalal — were trusted peers. It made strategic sense,” Vinu shares.
The company’s client base is primarily in NBFCs, logistics, container freight systems, healthcare, and education. “Australia is our biggest market. We manage the digital transformation of Australia’s largest container freight system, and Abu Dhabi’s biggest real estate firm is one of our long-term clients,” says Vinu.
Culture that cares
Beyond growth, Dbiz.ai is equally known for its employee-first culture. The perks go well beyond the norm, including a honeymoon sponsored for newly married employees, four-day international trips (like Bali or Vietnam) for employees completing five years, gifts for newborns of employees, iPhones for 10-year veterans, quarterly rewards and annual freshers’ intakes.
“We don’t just talk about work-life balance — we enable it,” Vinu says. Offices, referred to as studios, are designed as collaboration hubs, not cubicle farms. A new 20,000 sq.ft studio at Infopark, Kochi will include sleeping pods, massage chairs, and a cycling track — all aimed at fostering creativity and comfort.
Attrition is impressively low at just 10%, and hiring is steady, with 15-20 freshers inducted each year.