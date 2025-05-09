The AI whisperers of Kerala

Imagine living in your home while the entire wiring, plumbing, and structure are being upgraded — without moving out or experiencing interruption. That’s how Dbiz.ai approaches digital transformation.

“We don’t disrupt. We rewire,” says Vinu Peter, Chief of People and Culture at Dbiz.ai, in his office at Infopark, Kakkanad. “We rebuild the IT infrastructure of businesses while they continue with their operations. It’s all done in phases — room by room, with no noise or mess. The customer is part of the journey throughout.”

Headquartered in Singapore, with a strong operational base in Kakkanad, Dbiz.ai is making quiet but powerful waves in the world of digital engineering. The company focuses on tier-II and tier-III, often family-run businesses, helping them rearchitect their fragmented IT ecosystems into cohesive, cloud-based, scalable infrastructures.

“These companies have grown over decades. Their IT systems were built in silos — servers in one room, applications in another. Now, they’re stuck with slow, outdated tools that don’t communicate,” says Vinu. “We step in to rebuild it all — but without tearing down the house.”