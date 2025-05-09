Trip down memory lane for Kerala Catholics: When Pope Leo XIV visited God's Own Country

KOCHI: The joy of the Catholic Church in Kerala knew no bounds when the name of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the new pope by Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in Rome.

The reason behind the exaltation is the close bond of Fr Robert Francis Prevost, long before he became Pope Leo XIV, with the church in Kerala. He is being hailed as the Pontiff who once walked the soil of Kerala!

As the Prior General of the Order of St Augustine (OSA), Fr Robert Francis Prevost visited Kochi, Kerala in 2004 and 2006, on the first occasion for the priesthood ordination ceremony of six OSA deacons.

Speaking about the Pontiff, Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil said the new Pontiff has a close relationship with Kerala. "We offer him our heartfelt and prayerful wishes. The years that he spent as a missionary reflect in the simplicity of his life," he said.

About Fr Robert Francis Prevost's visit to Kerala as in 2004 and 2006, the archbishop said: "The Pontiff, who was then the Prior General of the OSA, had come for the priesthood ordination ceremony of six deacons who were the members of the OSA under the Varapuzha archdiocese at Companypady in Ernakulam."