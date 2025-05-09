Trip down memory lane for Kerala Catholics: When Pope Leo XIV visited God's Own Country

KOCHI: The joy of the Catholic Church in Kerala knew no bounds when the name of Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was announced as the new pope by Cardinal Protodeacon Dominique Mamberti from the balcony of St Peter's Basilica in Rome.
The reason behind the exaltation is the close bond of Fr Robert Francis Prevost, long before he became Pope Leo XIV, with the church in Kerala. He is being hailed as the Pontiff who once walked the soil of Kerala!
As the Prior General of the Order of St Augustine (OSA), Fr Robert Francis Prevost visited Kochi, Kerala in 2004 and 2006, on the first occasion for the priesthood ordination ceremony of six OSA deacons.
Speaking about the Pontiff, Archbishop of Verapoly Joseph Kalathiparambil said the new Pontiff has a close relationship with Kerala. "We offer him our heartfelt and prayerful wishes. The years that he spent as a missionary reflect in the simplicity of his life," he said.
About Fr Robert Francis Prevost's visit to Kerala as in 2004 and 2006, the archbishop said: "The Pontiff, who was then the Prior General of the OSA, had come for the priesthood ordination ceremony of six deacons who were the members of the OSA under the Varapuzha archdiocese at Companypady in Ernakulam."
He also participated in the Holy Mass at the newly constructed St Francis Xavier Church, Kaloor. The main celebrant of the ceremony was then Varapuzha Archbishop Daniel Acharuparambil.
When Fr Robert Francis Prevost visited in 2006, he came to the archdiocese headquarters and the historic Basilica of Our Lady of Varapuzha, a spiritual landmark in the Archdiocese of Verapoly. "These visits remain cherished memories for many of the faithful," said Archbishop Kalathiparambil.
His life is an example of simplicity, the archbishop said. "Hence, we can say that his Pontifical service will be a successful one. His approach towards the poor, the needy and the marginalised in society reflects the path taken by Pope Francis. So, we can believe that Pope Leo XIV will also follow the same path. He has been a part of the Order of St Augustine. It should be noted that Archbishop Aleixo de Menezes, who played the pivotal role in the reformation of the Kerala church through the Synod of Diamper, was also a member of the OSA. We can call Pope Leo XIV his succeedant," said Archbishop Kalathiparambil.
Today, as Pope Leo XIV, he carries with him the memory of these sacred places and encounters. His connection to Kerala is a sign of the Church’s universality and the hidden ways of Divine Providence, he said.