Bus rams into container taking U-turn at Kumbalam poll plaza in Kerala; 28 injured

KOCHI: At least 28 people, including the driver of a tourist bus, were injured after the bus rammed into a container lorry that was taking a U-turn just before the Kumbalam toll place in the wee hours of Saturday.

The driver of the tourist bus ‘Nandanam’ suffered a leg fracture; however, the condition of all the injured is stated to be out of danger.

“The mishap occurred at 2.50 am. A long container lorry was redirected just before the toll plaza. Such vehicles are not allowed to enter the Kumbalam-Aroor section where the construction of the elevated highway is progressing. As the container lorry was taking a U-turn to proceed via Kundannoor-Tripunithura route, a speeding private bus going to Thiruvananthapuram rammed into it,” police said.

Initial probe suggested that the tourist bus driver might have dozed off. “Some of the passengers stated that the driver might have dozed off. Further probe is on,” the police added.