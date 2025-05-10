Bus rams into container taking U-turn at Kumbalam poll plaza in Kerala; 28 injured

KOCHI: At least 28 people, including the driver of a tourist bus, were injured after the bus rammed into a container lorry that was taking a U-turn just before the Kumbalam toll place in the wee hours of Saturday.
The driver of the tourist bus ‘Nandanam’ suffered a leg fracture; however, the condition of all the injured is stated to be out of danger.
“The mishap occurred at 2.50 am. A long container lorry was redirected just before the toll plaza. Such vehicles are not allowed to enter the Kumbalam-Aroor section where the construction of the elevated highway is progressing. As the container lorry was taking a U-turn to proceed via Kundannoor-Tripunithura route, a speeding private bus going to Thiruvananthapuram rammed into it,” police said.
Initial probe suggested that the tourist bus driver might have dozed off. “Some of the passengers stated that the driver might have dozed off. Further probe is on,” the police added.
The front portion of the bus was damaged in the mishap. The tourist bus driver was taken out by the Fire Force after cutting open the driver’s cabin.
A crane belonging to the National Highway Authorities of India (NHAI) was also used for the rescue act.
The victims, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, were returning after attending a family function in Malappuram when the accident took place. “Many sustained fractures, and nearly six were advised to undergo CT scans,” said a spokesperson of the Lakeshore Hospital, where the injured have been admitted.
The Panangad Police lodged a case. Meanwhile, a minor traffic congestion is being experienced at the Kumbalam toll plaza after the vehicles proceeding to the Alappuzha side are being redirected through the service road following the mishap.