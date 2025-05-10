Ditched! Kochi's Mullassery canal rejuvenation work drags on

The scattered showers that kissed Kochi last week were, no doubt, a welcome break from the sweltering summer heat. But for those living along Mullassery Canal Road, any rain is cause for concern.

For here, there is now neither a road nor a canal — only a quicksand of good intentions, a swamp of what happens when too many government desks share a single ditch.

First envisioned in 2020 as a “three-month project” to tame urban flooding, the canal’s rejuvenation has dragged on for over five years.

Gouged open, half-dug, its bed littered with pipes and gunny bags, Mullasserry today is, as Lal Singh, who runs a chaat joint nearby, puts it, “a jugaad gone jangli”.

Even a stern rap from the High Court this February has failed to fast-track progress. Though the deadline has been extended to May 31, local residents believe timelines have become a running joke among those involved in the project.

Now, with the monsoon just weeks away, they seem certain that the project will be stuck again, just like the city’s drains during the first rains.