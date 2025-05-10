Fox attacks five in Kerala's Vadakara; one hurt by stray dog

KOZHIKODE: Five people have been bitten by a fox, and one person was injured in a dog attack in Vadakara, raising fresh concerns amid rising rabies cases in the state. The fox attacks occurred in Lokanarkavu, Siddhashramam area, and Memunda on Thursday and Friday. A woman named Chandrika was bitten by a dog near Memunda on Thursday. Two of the injured have been shifted to Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Meanwhile, the state health department has launched a detailed investigation into the rising rabies deaths in Kerala. Each case will be reviewed individually with the help of external experts. The local self-government department has also been directed to take urgent steps to control the stray dog population and prevent further attacks.

The move follows the recent death of a seven-year-old girl from Kollam after contracting rabies. As many as 14 people, including four children, have died of rabies in the state this year. Health Minister Veena George held a high-level meeting with officials, stressing the need for immediate action, improved vaccination efforts, and heightened public awareness.