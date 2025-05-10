Keral police reshuffle: Manoj to head vigilance, Ajith new excise commissioner

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior IPS officer M R Ajith Kumar has been appointed as the new Excise Commissioner. He will take charge in a newly created ex-cadre post that carries the status of Additional Director General of Police. The appointment is part of a major reshuffle ordered by the state government.

Manoj Abraham has been posted as the new Director of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. He was previously serving as the Director General of Fire and Rescue Services. Yogesh Gupta, who held the Vigilance director post, has now been transferred as the Director General, Fire and Rescue Services.

G Sparjan Kumar, who was heading Intelligence, has been moved to the post of Inspector General of Police, Crimes I, in Thiruvananthapuram. P Prakash, who was the Inspector General of Police, Crimes III in Kozhikode, has been transferred and made Inspector General of Police, Coastal Police.

Several other IPS officers have also been reassigned. Balram Kumar Upadhyay, who was the Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services, will now serve as Director of the Kerala Police Academy. Mahipal Yadav, the outgoing Excise Commissioner, has been posted as Additional Director General of Police, Crimes.

K Sethu Raman, who was serving as Inspector General of Police and Director at the Kerala Police Academy, will now take charge as Inspector General of Police and Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services in a newly created ex-cadre post.

A Akbar, who held the post of Inspector General of Police, Crimes II, Kochi, has been transferred and posted as Inspector General of Police, Internal Security.

The reshuffle comes into effect immediately.