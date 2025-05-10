Kerala Dinesh Beedi merges its branches as struggle for survival continues

KANNUR: The Dinesh Beedi Workers’ Cooperative Society, a landmark institution born from a labour movement in 1969, is now teetering on the edge of extinction.

As part of its survival strategy, the Pappinissery and third-level branches of the society have been merged with the Chirakkal branch. Also, the office-bearers have decided to consolidate other primary branches, including those in Azhikode and Kannur, to function as a single entity in a bid to sustain operations.

At its peak, Dinesh Beedi provided employment to around 42,000 workers across the Kannur and Kasaragod districts. Today, only 2,001 workers remain. There are 16 Dinesh beedi branches under which 82 small scale units exist, each having an average of 20 workers. Until now, the Pappinissery and Azhikode branches were operating under the Azhikode Dinesh Beedi Industrial Cooperative Centre.

The Pappinissery branch launched operations in its own building on May 1, 1985, with around 130 workers. Then MLA E P Jayarajan inaugurated the branch. Following the latest closure, 21 workers from Pappinissery and 16 from neighbouring units will now be absorbed into the Chirakkal branch.

The Karikkamkulam branch, which opened in a rented building on January 3, 1975, with 150 workers, was closed nearly a decade ago. Several other branches, including one in Kannur town, have also downed shutters.