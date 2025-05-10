Kerala SSLC: Overall success rate marginally dips to 99.5%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.5% was recorded in the SSLC exam 2025, the results of which were announced here on Friday. The pass percentage this year denoted a marginal dip of 0.19% compared to the success rate of 99.69% registered last year.
Of the 4,26,697 regular students who appeared for the exam this year, 4,24,583 became eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results. The number of students who scored A+ grade in all subjects this year stood at 61,449, which was 14.4% of the total number of candidates who became eligible for higher studies. Last year, 16.87% of the candidates who passed the exam had bagged A+ in all subjects.
Of the 3,056 schools from where students appeared for the exam, 2,331 schools registered 100% success rate. The success rates in Lakshadweep and Gulf region were 95.75% and 99.12% respectively.
Candidates in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category recorded success rates of 98.66% and 98.02% respectively. Sivankutty said the high success rates offered proof that the educational standards of SC/ST students were higher in the state.
Revaluation, SAY exams
The minister said the applications for revaluation and scrutiny of answer-scripts can be submitted from May 12 to 17. The Save A Year (SAY) exam for regular students who were not eligible for higher studies will be held from May 28 to June 2 and the results will be declared in the last week of June.
The certificates of students who have passed the exam held in March will be available in DigiLocker from the first week of June.
Students can also get detailed mark sheets three months after the declaration of results. The certificates of students who pass the SAY exams will be available soon after declaration of the results in June.