Kerala SSLC: Overall success rate marginally dips to 99.5%

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A success rate of 99.5% was recorded in the SSLC exam 2025, the results of which were announced here on Friday. The pass percentage this year denoted a marginal dip of 0.19% compared to the success rate of 99.69% registered last year.

Of the 4,26,697 regular students who appeared for the exam this year, 4,24,583 became eligible for higher studies, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said while announcing the results. The number of students who scored A+ grade in all subjects this year stood at 61,449, which was 14.4% of the total number of candidates who became eligible for higher studies. Last year, 16.87% of the candidates who passed the exam had bagged A+ in all subjects.

Of the 3,056 schools from where students appeared for the exam, 2,331 schools registered 100% success rate. The success rates in Lakshadweep and Gulf region were 95.75% and 99.12% respectively.

Candidates in the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category recorded success rates of 98.66% and 98.02% respectively. Sivankutty said the high success rates offered proof that the educational standards of SC/ST students were higher in the state.