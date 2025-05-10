Munambam: Kerala HC declines to vacate interim order

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Friday declined to vacate the interim order issued by a division bench on April 11, restraining the Waqf Tribunal, Kozhikode, from passing final orders in the proceedings concerning the Munambam land dispute cases until May 26, 2025.

The court also adjourned the hearing of the case to May 26. The court was considering an application filed by Joseph Benny, of Munambam, seeking to vacate the interim order. The petitioner also sought to implead in the petition filed by Kerala State Waqf Board challenging the tribunal’s order rejecting its plea to call for records from the Subordinate Judges Court, Paravur, Ernakulam district, regarding the cases.

The Board sought to call for the records on the ground that the records had a direct bearing on the pending proceedings before the tribunal.