NCB holds meeting with Malayalam film bodies amid rising drug cases

According to sources, the meeting aimed to assess the situation and explore preventive measures to curb drug abuse at shooting locations and film events. The NCB also discussed suggestions from the representatives for strengthening monitoring at film production sites.

Jayan Cherthala, vice-president of AMMA’s ad hoc committee, said the rise in drug use in the industry was addressed during the meeting. “We have informed them that there is an alarming rise in the number of drug abuse cases in the state, as well as in the industry,” he said. He added that AMMA had put forward a few suggestions, which will be announced later by the officials.

Earlier, in 2022 and 2023, film bodies including the Kerala Film Producers Association (KFPA), AMMA, and the Film Chamber had urged the police and excise departments to act against drug abuse in the film industry.

Saji Nanthyatt, general secretary of the Kerala Film Chamber, had earlier told TNIE that drug use by artists and crew leads to indiscipline on sets, delays production and post-production work, and increases costs. “It affects the working environment of the set. For smooth functioning, we need to refrain from such activities,” he said.