Revamp on mind; Congress high command summons Kerala leaders to Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the new president at the helm of state Congress, the All India Congress Committee has decided to revamp the KPCC by appointing new office-bearers. AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi has asked KPCC president-designate Sunny Joseph, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and three working presidents, A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil, to reach New Delhi.
They will attend a high-level meeting at 4pm on Saturday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will meet the new office-bearers at the meeting. The AICC is likely to announce the office-bearers for the remaining posts within one or two weeks.
The new president, UDF convener and three working presidents will take charge at 9.30 am on Monday at Indira Bhavan in the presence of Deepa Dasmunsi, K C Venugopal, K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan. In view of the Indo-Pak tension, the leadership has decided to avoid celebrations. “With the appointment of the new state president, the existing KPCC has virtually become non-existent,” a senior leader in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) told TNIE.
“Hence the AICC will appoint the remaining office-bearers,” he said. The KPCC has to fill the posts of 21 general secretaries and four vice-presidents. The KPCC treasurer post has been lying vacant for months. The posts of KPCC secretaries also have to be filled. It is to be seen whether the AICC would retain the general secretary in charge of organisation, M Liju, whose work has been applauded by all sections.
Though the AICC has succeeded in maintaining communal balance during the rejig, there is a complaint that in place of T N Prathapan who was removed as working president, no leader from Dheevara community got representation in the new list.
“The central leadership’s meeting with the new KPCC president and working presidents will discuss the current political scenario in the state in view of the coming local body and assembly elections,” AICC sources told TNIE.
“The high command is likely to convey its views and aspirations about its Kerala unit to the state leadership. The reorganisation of the party will also be on the agenda. The high command is of the view that the reorganisation of the state unit should be completed soon as the party has to prepare itself for two crucial elections,” the PAC leader said.