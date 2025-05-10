Revamp on mind; Congress high command summons Kerala leaders to Delhi

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the new president at the helm of state Congress, the All India Congress Committee has decided to revamp the KPCC by appointing new office-bearers. AICC general secretary Deepa Dasmunsi has asked KPCC president-designate Sunny Joseph, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and three working presidents, A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunadh and Shafi Parambil, to reach New Delhi.

They will attend a high-level meeting at 4pm on Saturday. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will meet the new office-bearers at the meeting. The AICC is likely to announce the office-bearers for the remaining posts within one or two weeks.

The new president, UDF convener and three working presidents will take charge at 9.30 am on Monday at Indira Bhavan in the presence of Deepa Dasmunsi, K C Venugopal, K Sudhakaran and V D Satheesan. In view of the Indo-Pak tension, the leadership has decided to avoid celebrations. “With the appointment of the new state president, the existing KPCC has virtually become non-existent,” a senior leader in the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) told TNIE.