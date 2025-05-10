Thrissur group to give a musical twist to fibromyalgia awareness

THRISSUR: A Thrissur-based group is set to use music to create awareness about fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body.

On World Fibromyalgia Awareness Day on May 12, Nadabrahmam Foundation will organise a music concert based on certain ragas to create awareness about the disease and the scope of music therapy.

K Venugopal, the general convener of the foundation said discussions about fibromyalgia began when one of their members was diagnosed with the disorder.

“Until then, we were not that familiar about the long-term disorder that is often left unattended. What makes it more important is the fact that women are more vulnerable to it. Hence, our collective decided to address it, making it the theme of our next musical evening,” he said. On the day, the foundation will also launch a documentary about Fibromyalgia. Titled ‘The Hurt Without Scar’, the documentary has been directed by Nisha Nair.

“Nisha recollects how she was affected by fibromyalgia and how her parents, friends and relatives viewed her condition without understanding it properly. It was after some time in her life that she came to learnt about her condition,” Venugopal said.