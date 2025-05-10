Thrissur group to give a musical twist to fibromyalgia awareness

THRISSUR: A Thrissur-based group is set to use music to create awareness about fibromyalgia, a chronic disorder that causes pain and tenderness throughout the body.
On World Fibromyalgia Awareness Day on May 12, Nadabrahmam Foundation will organise a music concert based on certain ragas to create awareness about the disease and the scope of music therapy.
K Venugopal, the general convener of the foundation said discussions about fibromyalgia began when one of their members was diagnosed with the disorder.
“Until then, we were not that familiar about the long-term disorder that is often left unattended. What makes it more important is the fact that women are more vulnerable to it. Hence, our collective decided to address it, making it the theme of our next musical evening,” he said. On the day, the foundation will also launch a documentary about Fibromyalgia. Titled ‘The Hurt Without Scar’, the documentary has been directed by Nisha Nair.
“Nisha recollects how she was affected by fibromyalgia and how her parents, friends and relatives viewed her condition without understanding it properly. It was after some time in her life that she came to learnt about her condition,” Venugopal said.
The day will also see talks on fibromyalgia and associated aspects by gynaecologist Geetha Anallur, Dr Ramdas A R and Dr Baspin K. Fr Paul Poovathingal will talk about ‘Music-The Healing Medicine’, while Sugatha Prasad will talk about ‘Music Therapy Through Ragas’.
Fr Paul will also lead the team of singers. “The highlight of the musical evening will be the songs. They are based on certain ragas that highlight the importance of musical therapy,” Venugopal said.
Vinod K, an executive member of the foundation, said immense effort went into selecting the songs. “The songs are based on Kamboji, Mohanam, Hidustani Desh, Neelambari ragas. These give a soothing, relaxing effect to the listeners. Mohanam has been found to be very effective for mental stress, as per experts in musical therapy,” he said. Senior consultant neurologist Raghunath B will inaugurate the programme at Thrissur Town hall.
On Republic Day, the Nadabrahmam Foundation had organised a music concert in which it presented patriotic songs and felicitated a military veteran who took part in the Kargil War.