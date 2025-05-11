500 Indian govt, pvt entities targeted by hacktivist groups

KOCHI: Amid Indo-Pak standoff, a report from a leading cyber-security threat intelligence platform stated that more than 500 Indian government and private entities were targeted by pro-Pakistani and Bangladeshi hacktivist groups, following the Pahalgam terror attack.

As per the report by Falcon Feeds.io, a cumulative total of more than 200 cyber attacks were identified and analysed during the period between April 22 and May 8, 2025, of which over 55 per cent were Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks, a malicious attempt to overwhelm and disrupt the normal traffic of targeted servers. In addition to DDoS attacks, the hacktivist groups also carried out website defacements, data breaches, and leaks.

“Every geopolitical conflict today has a cyber dimension, because cyber warfare is a modern strategy of war. Here too, pro-Pakistani and Bangladeshi hacktivists launched offensives, but none were successful,” said a cybersecurity analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Even as we speak, India’s Income Tax portal experienced a brief slowdown due to an ongoing cyberattack. But, because of robust infrastructure and real-time monitoring, we neutralised the threat swiftly,” he said.

“In the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, the pro-Pakistani and Bangladeshi hacktivist groups did not limit their cyber attacks to high-profile targets. Even smaller websites, including those of educational institutions and hospitals, were hit. “While cyberattacks and counterattacks are routine, targeting schools, hospitals, and private entities are considered to be a heinous activity by Indian authorities,” the analyst added.