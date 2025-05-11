Kanthapuram writes to PM ModI and Amit Shah, extends support to India’s fight against terrorism

MALAPURAM: Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar wrote to both the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah extending support for the ongoing fight against terrorism and extremism.

He conveyed his unequivocal support for the strong stance adopted by the Government of India. He also praised the courageous effort of the Armed forces in safeguarding the security of the nation.

Aboobacker Musaliyar described the ongoing actions as not only essential for national integrity but also serving as a vital contribution to regional and international peace.

“Terrorism poses a grave threat not only to national stability but also to global peace and human dignity. India’s proactive measures to curb the activities of extremist forces reflect the government’s deep commitment to protect innocent lives and uphold the values of justice and humanity. India’s strategic interventions and diplomatic leadership can play a transformative role in countering radical ideologies and promoting sustainable peace across South Asia,” he wrote.

He urged all citizens, regardless of faith or background, to stand united in support of these national efforts.