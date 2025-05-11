Kerala’s Covid death data among most accurate, CRS figures show

KOCHI: Amid persistent allegations that Kerala under-reported its Covid-19 death toll, new data from the Civil Registration System (CRS) has reinforced the state’s pandemic-reporting credibility. Figures reveal that Kerala had one of the smallest discrepancies between officially reported Covid deaths and actual excess fatalities.
According to the CRS, Kerala recorded 68,981 excess deaths during the pandemic, while the state officially reported 44,235 deaths -- a difference far narrower than in several other states. In contrast, Gujarat recorded 2,63,253 excess deaths against an official toll of just 5,816. Similarly, Madhya Pradesh has also posted a significant gap.
“The report shows the fact that our state has not reported pandemic-related deaths other than the excess deaths caused by direct infection. The report also tells the world that ours is one of the societies that has most effectively dealt with the Covid pandemic,” Health and Family Welfare Minister Veena George wrote on Facebook.
Kerala had been criticised for its high caseload and death figures during the pandemic, with some states accusing it of inflating numbers. However, the new data suggests that rather than over-reporting, Kerala’s figures were closer to the actual toll -- due in part to a more transparent and robust surveillance system.
The minister added that the state was criticised by the opposition, which alleged that deaths are not being recorded accurately and that its systems have failed. “There was a resolution moved by the opposition and an investigation carried out by a team from the Centre,” she added.
Health experts say that a variety of factors contributed to the discrepancy between official Covid death count and excess deaths across states, including limitations in data collection mechanisms. “There are always excess deaths during epidemics, and they may not all be directly reported as Covid-related,” said Dr B Ekbal, a public health expert and former member of the Kerala State Planning Board.
He said Kerala’s relative success lay in its ability to manage serious Covid cases in public hospitals, offering ICU care, ventilator support, and access to expensive medication -- all free of cost. “Kerala has a high elderly population and a high morbidity rate. Yet, we were able to reduce mortality through reverse quarantine and effective hospital management,” Dr Ekbal added.
Dr Roji M John, another public health expert, pointed out that Kerala’s stronger health infrastructure and better surveillance systems meant the state was more capable of accurately recording both cases and deaths. “We can’t directly compare Kerala to other states. Health infrastructure and data accessibility are not uniform across the country,” he said.
Both experts agreed that under-reporting in other states may stem from weaker data systems and differences in recording practices. Dr Ekbal also noted that international comparisons should be handled cautiously. “India and other Asian countries had relatively lower death rates than the west -- possibly due to genetic factors or existing immunity from other diseases. But what matters now is improving the accuracy of health data across all states,” he said.
The new figures come as a vindication for Kerala’s health authorities, who maintained consistent reporting even under pressure. Experts now say the focus must shift to improving data systems nationwide to ensure more accurate health responses in future crises.