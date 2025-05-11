Mom’s the word!

Mother is everything. Without her, the world wouldn’t exist. She endures unimaginable pain to bring us into this world, but never gives up — if she had, none of us would be here. On Mother’s Day, I think not only of my mother but also of my childhood — memories, the struggles, and the countless sacrifices she made for me. My mother always told me, “Nature is our first mother.” She believed that every living being, from animals to humans, is a child of nature. So today, I don’t just celebrate Mother’s Day — I celebrate every mother who sacrifices silently and loves unconditionally.