Student groups in Delhi mobilise support for stranded Malayalis amid Indo-Pak conflict

KOZHIKODE: Student organisations have come together to form evacuation support groups for Malayalee students, tourists, and professionals stranded in northern border states amid the crisis triggered by the Indo-Pak standoff.

Organisations such as the SFI and the MSF have begun collecting data on Malayalees currently residing in states like Kashmir, Punjab, Jammu, and Rajasthan to assist with evacuation efforts. The collected information is being shared with the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) department and other state government agencies to coordinate travel and relief measures.

MSF has launched a Google form to gather details from Malayalees in the affected regions. So far, around 5,000 people have registered through the form, which collects information on their current location, the number of people in their group, their expected arrival date in Delhi, plans to either stay in the capital or return to Kerala, home districts, and other relevant details.

“Due to safety concerns, people are travelling in groups. Apart from students, there are many tourists and professionals stranded in these states. It’s extremely dangerous to travel by road under the present circumstances, and travel options to Kerala are very limited. That’s why we need to coordinate efforts to help Malayalees reach safety,” said Muhammed Aslam, a Punjab-based MSF volunteer managing the data collection initiative.