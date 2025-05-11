With new leadership, a wave of change sweeps through Congress in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Sunny Joseph replacing K Sudhakaran as KPCC president, along with the appointment of three new working presidents and a UDF convener, marks a major generational shift in the Congress after decades and appears to have revitalised the party ahead of upcoming major elections.
The change, in effect, signals a new era for the party, with the emergence of young leaders like P C Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil taking on leadership roles. Additionally, with Sudhakaran also transitioning to the AICC, the state leadership has taken on a more youthful complexion. More importantly, the group dynamics were completely ignored in this revamp.
The shift in leadership also represents a significant structural transformation for the party, after the era of senior leaders like Oommen Chandy, V M Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K Sudhakaran and M M Hassan. The change has been embraced by the party’s rank and file, who view it as a positive change, even before the new leadership stepped into total revamp of the Pradesh Congress Committee. They see the new leadership as a perfect blend of communal balance, youthfulness, and expertise in election management.
“The AICC has placed a strong emphasis on the experience of leaders and social balance, particularly in terms of youth representation. Undoubtedly, this shift will greatly benefit the Congress in the upcoming local body elections this year and the Assembly elections next year. These leaders are diligent, possess expertise in election management, and enjoy widespread support from the people,” said Tomy Kallani, former KPCC general secretary.
The party leaders also dismissed the allegation of succumbing to pressures from the Catholic Church by appointing their nominee, Sunny Joseph, as the KPCC president. “There is no merit in such allegations. As a democratic organisation, the Congress is committed to ensuring representation of all social groups. This does not mean communal appeasement, as the new leaders have already proved secular credentials,” Kallani said.
While 70-year-old Sunny Joseph and 69-year-old Adoor Prakash represent the second rung of leaders during the time of Oommen Chandy-led seniors, the inclusion of 42-year-old Shafi and 47-year-old P C Vishnunath demonstrates that AICC leadership is taking the challenge posed by seasoned CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan and new generation BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
At the same time, the removal of leaders like M M Hassan and T N Prathapan has caused concern among some senior members who are vying for seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.
“Similar to the changes in the KPCC leadership, the candidate selection for the upcoming elections will also prioritise the blend of experience and youthfulness. This strategic decision is imperative in order to effectively compete against parties such as the CPM and BJP, which boast strong organisational structures. Additionally, individuals who have been contesting elections for decades should consider stepping aside from parliamentary politics to make room for the next generation of leaders,” said a youth leader.