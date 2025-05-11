With new leadership, a wave of change sweeps through Congress in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: Sunny Joseph replacing K Sudhakaran as KPCC president, along with the appointment of three new working presidents and a UDF convener, marks a major generational shift in the Congress after decades and appears to have revitalised the party ahead of upcoming major elections.

The change, in effect, signals a new era for the party, with the emergence of young leaders like P C Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil taking on leadership roles. Additionally, with Sudhakaran also transitioning to the AICC, the state leadership has taken on a more youthful complexion. More importantly, the group dynamics were completely ignored in this revamp.

The shift in leadership also represents a significant structural transformation for the party, after the era of senior leaders like Oommen Chandy, V M Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, K Sudhakaran and M M Hassan. The change has been embraced by the party’s rank and file, who view it as a positive change, even before the new leadership stepped into total revamp of the Pradesh Congress Committee. They see the new leadership as a perfect blend of communal balance, youthfulness, and expertise in election management.

“The AICC has placed a strong emphasis on the experience of leaders and social balance, particularly in terms of youth representation. Undoubtedly, this shift will greatly benefit the Congress in the upcoming local body elections this year and the Assembly elections next year. These leaders are diligent, possess expertise in election management, and enjoy widespread support from the people,” said Tomy Kallani, former KPCC general secretary.