8-year-old girl child crushed to death while saving brother from falling tree branch in Idukki

IDUKKI: An eight-year-old girl died after the branch of a tree standing on a plot adjacent to her house fell on her at Kudavoor near Navayikkulam on Sunday morning. Ruksana S N was a Class I student of Peroor MM upper primary school.

The girl had rushed to help her elder brother, who was playing in the backyard of their house, after hearing the sound of the branch breaking off from the rotting trunk. Though her brother managed to move to safety, Ruksana was crushed underneath the branch.

Local residents said she sustained head injuries. Though she was shifted to hospital, her condition worsened and she died soon after. Navayikkulam panchayat officials said several trees on the property are in rotten condition, posing a threat to people.

“The panchayat had received several complaints against the landowner. He was summoned after we received complaints. However, he simply refused to cooperate and cut down the trees, which have become a safety threat,” said a panchayat official.

The relatives of the child, meanwhile, criticised panchayat officials for their lethargy and said they could’ve taken strong steps to ensure that the trees posing a danger were cut down.

“They did not do that. Now, they are blaming the land owner and trying to wash their hands off the matter,” said a family member.