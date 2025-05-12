Delay in rent payment; Wayanad landslide survivors in a tight spot

KALPETTA: The Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide survivors who are currently living in rented houses are in a tight spot, as there has been a delay in distributing the funds for paying rent. The state government has been providing a monthly fund of Rs 6,000 each to around 600 families staying in rented houses until the completion of the township being built to rehabilitate the landslide victims. However, 547 of them have not received the funds for paying this month’s rent.

“We receive the rent within the first week of every month. This month, however, we have not received the amount as of yet, and many houseowners have started asking for the money,” said Shajimon, a survivor living in a rented house in Kalpetta. There is only Rs 8 lakh left in the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, which provides rent to the families affected by the landslide.

On April 16, the district administration requested the government to provide sufficient funds to pay the rent. “As soon as we receive the funds, it will be distributed to the victims,” said Meghasree D R, Wayanad district collector.

Meanwhile, the final list of beneficiaries of the township being built by the government has not yet been released. The district administration has handed over a list of 452 beneficiaries to the government after holding a meeting with the District Disaster Management Authority.