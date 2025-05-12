Ente Keralam exhibition on May 14, to showcase govt’s development initiatives

KOLLAM: The Ente Keralam exhibition, organised as part of the state government’s anniversary celebrations, will be held on May 14 at the Ashramam Ground in Kollam. Originally scheduled for May 11, the event was postponed following the recent skirmish at the India-Pakistan border. The exhibition will showcase the government’s development, welfare, and service initiatives implemented in the district over the past nine years.

Visitors can explore educational and entertainment zones, diverse food courts, and daily cultural performances. Entry is free.

A total of 156 theme-based stalls will highlight public welfare activities and free services, while 96 commercial stalls will offer products from various departments and government agencies at reasonable prices.

Key attractions include an exhibition by the Information and Public Relations Department highlighting Kerala’s achievements, an agricultural exhibition and marketing fair, art and cultural programmes, food and book fairs, science, technology, and sports exhibitions, a police dog show, a mini theatre, caravan tourism and start-up mission’s exhibition, sports-entertainment-knowledge zones, live competitions, quizzes, alternative activity corners, and selfie points.

Various departments will also provide free government services. In addition, seminars, career orientation sessions, and awareness programmes against drug abuse will be conducted to engage and inform the public.The district-level inauguration will be held on May 14 at 4 pm. Finance Minister K N Balagopal will inaugurate the event.

Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani will preside over the event.