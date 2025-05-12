Four killed in accident at Vadakara

KOZHIKODE: A road accident near the Moorad bridge on the national highway at Vadakara claimed the lives of four individuals -- all relatives -- on Sunday. The incident occurred around 3:15pm when a Karnataka-registered van heading towards Vadakara collided with their car while coming out of a nearby petrol pump en route to Payyoli.

The deceased have been identified as, Roja, Jayavalli, Shiginlal -- all natives of Mahe, and Ranji, native of Parammal in Azhiyur, Kozhikode. Another passenger of the car suffered serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Vadakara Cooperative Hospital.

They were on their way to attend a wedding reception.The car was reportedly exiting a fuel station and entering the highway in the same direction as the oncoming van when the collision occurred.

All eight occupants of the van -- all Karnataka natives -- also sustained injuries but are reported to be out of danger. They were returning after visiting Munnar.