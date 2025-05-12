Kerala unites in prayer as India-Pakistan tensions rise

KOZHIKODE: As the nation watches with bated breath the conflict between India and Pakistan, the people of Kerala are turning to faith, invoking divine protection for the thousands of soldiers deployed on the front lines. Across the state, temples, churches, and mosques have become epicentres of collective prayer, echoing with chants, hymns, and appeals for peace and victory.
At the Shree Mahabadrakali temple in Kottagal, Pathanamthitta, special ‘shatru samhara poojas’--a ritual aimed at neutralising threats—have been ongoing for the last week. Receipts for the pooja booked at the temple are going viral like many other similar receipts from various temples in the state.
“In times of war, our dharma teaches us to protect the protectors. Shatru samhara is not just a prayer to destroy enemies, but a call to remove all negativity that threatens our soldiers. We are offering prayers day and night for their strength and safe return,” the temple priest told TNIE.
A similar spiritual vigil is under way at the Shri Maha Ganapathi temple in Koyilandy, where crowds of devotees, young and old, gather each morning to offer special poojas and light lamps for peace.
P Krishnan Gurukkal, the chief priest, said, “Ganapathi is the remover of obstacles. Today, the biggest obstacle before our country is terrorism and bloodshed. We are praying not just for victory, but for wisdom--for our leaders, our armed forces, and even our enemies, that peace may prevail.”
Meanwhile, the Sree Koottencheri Siva temple in Kozhikode has witnessed a surge in footfall, with many families attending special rituals. Temple trustee Devaki Amma noted, “Devotees come with requests for special poojas for peace. Many have sons and relatives in the forces. We chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra for protection from untimely death. It’s our way of standing with our jawans.”
And, it’s not just temples. Several churches held peace mass followed by a candlelit vigil on Friday.
Fr Joseph Kalapurackal, the parish priest of St Theresa’s Church in Kozhikode, said, “We are one nation, one people. On Sunday almost all the churches spread the message of peace. The Church teaches love and compassion. While the world may look to arms, we look to prayer. We pray for the safety of our soldiers and a peaceful resolution. War is never the final answer.”
At the Makaz Juma masjid in Kozhikode, the Friday khutbah (sermon) was dedicated to the theme of unity and peace.
Syro-Malabar Church offers spl prayers
The Syro-Malabar Church, too, offered special prayers for the country and frontline soldiers on Sunday. Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil said, “May lasting peace be established between the two countries as soon as possible.”