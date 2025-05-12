Kerala unites in prayer as India-Pakistan tensions rise

KOZHIKODE: As the nation watches with bated breath the conflict between India and Pakistan, the people of Kerala are turning to faith, invoking divine protection for the thousands of soldiers deployed on the front lines. Across the state, temples, churches, and mosques have become epicentres of collective prayer, echoing with chants, hymns, and appeals for peace and victory.

At the Shree Mahabadrakali temple in Kottagal, Pathanamthitta, special ‘shatru samhara poojas’--a ritual aimed at neutralising threats—have been ongoing for the last week. Receipts for the pooja booked at the temple are going viral like many other similar receipts from various temples in the state.

“In times of war, our dharma teaches us to protect the protectors. Shatru samhara is not just a prayer to destroy enemies, but a call to remove all negativity that threatens our soldiers. We are offering prayers day and night for their strength and safe return,” the temple priest told TNIE.

A similar spiritual vigil is under way at the Shri Maha Ganapathi temple in Koyilandy, where crowds of devotees, young and old, gather each morning to offer special poojas and light lamps for peace.

P Krishnan Gurukkal, the chief priest, said, “Ganapathi is the remover of obstacles. Today, the biggest obstacle before our country is terrorism and bloodshed. We are praying not just for victory, but for wisdom--for our leaders, our armed forces, and even our enemies, that peace may prevail.”