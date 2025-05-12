LDF says UDF aligning with communal forces

KOZHIKODE: Senior CPM leader and LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan has lashed out at the Congress and the UDF, accusing them of aligning with communal forces in a desperate bid to return to power in Kerala. He also dismissed the recent reshuffle exercise in the state Congress unit as “a worn-out face being presented again” and said the move will have no impact on Kerala politics.

“Whatever changes the Congress makes, it will not affect Kerala politics in any significant way. People have seen through its games,” Ramakrishnan told reporters on Sunday. “The LDF is poised to come to power for the third consecutive time under the decisive leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.”

He alleged that the UDF was openly trying to win elections by creating communal polarisation. “The UDF is attempting to bring Jamaat-e-Islami and SDPI closer through the Indian Union Muslim League. They are no longer saying no to these forces; this is a dangerous move. These groups are known for promoting religious nationalism and their inclusion poses serious concerns for Kerala’s secular fabric,” he said.

Ramakrishnan also responded strongly to the statements by KPCC president K Sudhakaran. “No matter how provocative Sudhakaran tries to be, people are with the Left. We are not worried,” he said.