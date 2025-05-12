Man posing as PMO official held for seeking details on INS Vikrant

KOCHI: In a serious breach attempt amid heightened national security measures under Operation Sindoor, the Kerala Police on Monday arrested a man who impersonated an official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and contacted the Kochi Naval Base seeking sensitive information regarding the deployment of the indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

The accused has been identified as Mujeeb Rahman, a resident of Elathur in Kozhikode district. The incident occurred on the night of May 9, when a phone call was received at the Kochi Naval Base from a man identifying himself as “Raghavan,” claiming to be a PMO official. He sought information about the current location of INS Vikrant.

Naval authorities, suspecting the intent behind the call, refused to disclose any information and promptly alerted the police. The Harbour Police Station registered an FIR, and an investigation was immediately launched.

According to Kochi City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, after initial media reports surfaced about the impersonation attempt, the accused switched off his phone. However, investigators were able to trace the number and apprehend Mujeeb on Monday. He was taken into custody and brought to Kochi for questioning by senior officers.

Mujeeb’s family has claimed that he has been undergoing treatment for mental health issues since 2021 and was mentally unstable. They alleged that he made the call after reading misleading online reports suggesting that INS Vikrant had attacked the Karachi port—rumours linked to ongoing disinformation amid Operation Sindoor.

Commissioner Vimaladitya said a medical evaluation will be conducted to determine Mujeeb’s mental state. “He will be examined by doctors to assess whether he is mentally unstable. Meanwhile, a detailed investigation is underway,” he said.