Nepali SSLC student shines with full A+, including for Malayalam

KOCHI: The headmaster and teachers of Irumpanam Vocational Higher Secondary School (VHSS) are ecstatic.

Sidhath Cheetri, who hails from Nepal and is the lone foreign student at his school, secured an impressive A+ in all six of his subjects – one of them Malayalam – in the SSLC examination held earlier this year.

“Sidhath is a very good student and had even joined the Roshini project to improve his Malayalam. His efforts paid off,” said headmaster Reni V K. ‘Roshni’ is the Ernakulam district administration’s project aimed at improving language proficiency of migrant workers’ children.

Reni said Sidhath’s brother had been their student and scored A+ in all subjects in SSLC. “Sidhath joined us in Class 8. He studied from Class I to 7 in a school at Kodamkulangara. He has been consistent in his studies and plans to take up the science stream for Plus-I,” Reni said.

Sidhath and his family have been living in Kerala for more than 14 years. His father is an attendant at Varma Hospital in Tripunithura and his mother works in a supermarket. He is one of the 95 Nepali students studying in Kerala schools.

As per the statistics released by General Education Minister V Sivankutty in the assembly, 24,061 students from other states and 350 from other countries are enrolled in Class 1 to 12 in Kerala schools (2024-25).

Ernakulam has the highest number of such students. Of those from other countries, a majority hail from Nepal (364), followed by the Maldives (two) and Sri Lanka and the Philippines (one each).