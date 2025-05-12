NRI deposits in Kerala banks head towards Rs 3-trillion mark

KOCHI: Kerala is on the verge of crossing a major financial milestone: deposits from non-resident Indians (NRIs) in its banks are likely to cross Rs 3 trillion in the January-March 2025 quarter, if the last year’s trend continued.

As of December 31, 2024, non-resident (NR) deposits stood at Rs 2,86,063 crore -- up nearly Rs 24,000 crore from the year before. This marks a 9.4% increase year-on-year. The data for this year’s January-March quarter is yet to be released.

NR deposits are foreign currency accounts maintained by NRIs, different from personal remittances sent to families. Even so, a large part of remittances ends up in these accounts, driven by interest rates and currency exchange benefits.

It has been a steady climb. Kerala crossed the Rs 1-trillion mark in NR deposits back in December 2014. It doubled that figure by March 2020. And in the last five years alone, deposits have grown by another Rs 1 trillion.

One key driver has been the weakening of rupee. Over the past five years, the Indian currency has depreciated from Rs 75.71 per US dollar to Rs 85.45 -- a 13% drop. This adds more value to every dollar sent home, boosting deposits.

Remittances have also made a strong post-pandemic recovery, with a 19-20% increase. Kerala accounted for 19.7% of all remittances to India in 2023-24, second only to Maharashtra at 20.5%. In 2020-21, Kerala’s share dipped to 10.2% while Maharashtra surged ahead to 35.2%. But Kerala has since closed much of the gap.