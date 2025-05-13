Crisis intervention centre a ray of hope for transgenders in Kerala

KOCHI: Aiming to provide round-the-clock protection to transgender people in the state, the social justice department has set up a Transgender Crisis Intervention Centre in Kakkanad. First-of-its-kind in the state and perhaps in the country, the facility is soon to be functional.

It will offer 24-hour counselling facilities and shelter to transgender people who are struggling. The facility, completed at a cost of Rs 24 lakh, was inaugurated by Social Justice Minister R Bindu on Monday. “Transgender people face sexual harassment, physical assault and mental abuse from individuals around them. Often neglected by their family, they even encounter violence at home. In such cases, they can seek shelter at the facility,” said district social justice officer Cino Xavi.

“The project aims to create an inclusive space for transgender individuals. Counsellors will be available to provide mental health support to them for handling emergency situations and coping with stress. If necessary, we will also provide legal and medical support,” added Cino.