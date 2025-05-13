Fire department to buy drones, life detectors ahead of monsoon in Kerala

KOCHI: Taking a cue from the search operations following last year’s devastating landslide at Chooralmala in Wayanad, which claimed 298 lives and left 32 people missing, the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Department has decided to equip its units with advanced tools for future disaster response. The department will procure state-of-the-art drones and life detectors designed to locate people trapped under debris.

The search efforts after the Chooralmala tragedy extended for several weeks, as rescuers had to manually clear debris while searching for survivors and remains. Drones from private firms and sniffer dogs were deployed during the operation.

“The Chooralmala operation was a wake-up call for the department, highlighting the urgent need for modern equipment that can be deployed in disaster-hit areas. Ahead of the upcoming monsoon, we’ve decided to procure tools that will play a crucial role in search and rescue efforts,” said a senior Fire and Rescue Department officer.

According to the officer, the department has invited tenders to buy two life detectors — each priced at Rs 89.9 lakh. These detectors use advanced sensors to pick up even the slightest vibrations and can detect seismic and acoustic frequencies, such as breathing or movement beneath the debris. The equipment is designed to operate under extreme weather conditions and can be used not only during natural disasters but also in incidents such as building collapses.