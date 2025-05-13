Harithamithram 2.0 to transform waste management in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state is all set to modernise its waste management by integrating technology. The Local Self Government Department is all set to unveil Harithamithram 2.0, the next-generation Smart Garbage Monitoring System. Integrated with the K-SMART (Kerala Smart Management of Administrative Reforms and Technology) platform, the new system is designed to streamline, digitise and make waste management more transparent and efficient across the state.
According to official sources, a beta version of the application has already been launched and the government will launch the new application for the public by next month.
With the introduction of the new application, citizens will get a slew of services, including on-demand services, online payment of user fee for waste management services and will help ensure real-time communication between citizens, Haritha Karma Sena members, enforcement teams and local self-government institutions.
An official of LSGD said that the platform will bring together Haritha Karma Sena members, citizens, various departments and service providers to a single platform. LSGD Special Secretary T V Anupama told TNIE that the Harithamithram 2.0 is going to be an improved and more efficient application compared to the present application.
It is learned that around 95 lakh households have enrolled in the existing application. “The number of users has increased from 11 lakh to over 90 lakh and we need a better platform for giving improved user experience and services related to waste management. The new version will be more efficient,” said T V Anupama.
The plan is to integrate Harithamithram 2.0 with K-SMART. “Once the new version is introduced, it will be easier for the Haritha Karma Sena to navigate. Also there will be a multi-lingual option in the application. The government has issued an order to collect user fee arrears along with the property tax. Once this is integrated with K-SMART it will be easier as at present the data bases are not integrated. Also when a new building gets a permit it will be automatically updated,” said Anupama.
Digital tracking of waste movement is one of the key features of the new application. “The entire waste movement, collection and quantity of waste, enforcement activities will be digitally tracked. The application will ensure that the citizen gets the service,” the official said.
Salient features of Harithamithram 2.0
Real-time dashboards that display live data on service status, complaints
Vehicle Tracking System that ensures GPS-enabled tracking of waste collection and movement and ensure adherence to designated routes and timings
Live tracking of movement of food waste to pig farms
Citizens can book services, make payments, track service history via app
There will be log-in options for LSGs and citizens