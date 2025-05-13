Harithamithram 2.0 to transform waste management in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first, the state is all set to modernise its waste management by integrating technology. The Local Self Government Department is all set to unveil Harithamithram 2.0, the next-generation Smart Garbage Monitoring System. Integrated with the K-SMART (Kerala Smart Management of Administrative Reforms and Technology) platform, the new system is designed to streamline, digitise and make waste management more transparent and efficient across the state.

According to official sources, a beta version of the application has already been launched and the government will launch the new application for the public by next month.

With the introduction of the new application, citizens will get a slew of services, including on-demand services, online payment of user fee for waste management services and will help ensure real-time communication between citizens, Haritha Karma Sena members, enforcement teams and local self-government institutions.

An official of LSGD said that the platform will bring together Haritha Karma Sena members, citizens, various departments and service providers to a single platform. LSGD Special Secretary T V Anupama told TNIE that the Harithamithram 2.0 is going to be an improved and more efficient application compared to the present application.