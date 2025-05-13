Kalathode Nachu murder: Six PFI activists sentenced to life term in Kerala

THRISSUR: A Thrissur court has sentenced six Popular Front activists to two concurrent life terms for the murder of CITU worker Nachu at Kalathode.

The convicts - Shajahan (50), Valiyakath Shabeer (30), Kattuparambil Nawas (47), Amal Salih (31), Sainuddin (51), and Valiyakath Shihas (40) - were found guilty of hacking Nachu to death with a sword (koduval) in front of the Kalathode Mosque on October 22, 2021.

The incident occurred around 3:30 pm, Nachu, who had recently started selling fresh fish by the roadside, was allegedly attacked by three men while he was talking to a friend.

The police had retrieved CCTV visuals proving the conspiracy between the five accused at the house of Sainuddin.

The High Court had banned the accused from entering the district except for the hearing of the case as the witnesses received threats.

The prosecution presented 68 witnesses, 200 documents and 22 items towards proving the case. Phone call details from October 15 to 21 were also submitted towards proving the case. District Public Prosecutor K. B. Sunilkumar and team appeared for the prosecution.