Kerala constitutes civil defence panel to deal with crises

KOCHI: Against the backdrop of the recent hostilities between India and Pakistan following the terror attack in Pahalgam, the Kerala state government has constituted a state-level advisory committee on civil defence to oversee preparations for potential emergency situations. The formation of the committee follows a directive issued by the ministry of home affairs (MoHA) to all states on May 5.

In response to the threat of possible retaliation from Pakistan, civil defence drills have been carried out across the state. The newly formed committee is responsible for monitoring civil defence preparedness and coordinating with military and paramilitary forces in the event of emergencies.

Chaired by the chief secretary, the committee includes representatives from key state departments such as home, health, fire and rescue, police, the local self-government department (LSGD), revenue, and disaster management. It also includes members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).