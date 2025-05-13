Major ganja bust at Kozhikode Airport

MALAPPURAM: Kerala police have seized 18 kg of ganja worth about Rs 9 crore at Kozhikode airport. Two persons who came to collect ganja from the carrier have been arrested. However, the person who arrived with the ganja escaped after learning that his accomplices had been held.

The ganja was packed in 14 envelopes inside a trolley bag and brought on an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi to India.

Rijil, a native of Mattanur, and Babu, a native of Thalassery, gave inputs about the smuggling when police took them on suspicion. They were taken into custody for questioning after they were seen in the airport area under suspicious circumstances.

However, the smuggler, who realised the police had arrived, escaped in a taxi. Later, when he was sure that the police would catch him, he left the trolley bag in the car and escaped. Investigations are underway for him at various places.