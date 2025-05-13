Nanthancode mass murder: Cadell guilty of murdering his family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday found Cadell Jeansen Raja guilty in the 2017 Nanthancode family massacre — one of the most chilling murder cases in the state’s recent history. With the Sixth Additional Sessions Court set to pronounce the sentence on Tuesday, the case is drawing to a legal closure after eight years of investigation, psychiatric evaluations, and court proceedings.

The case involves the murder of four family members, including his parents. Cadell was found guilty of multiple charges, including murder, destruction of evidence, wrongful confinement, use of weapons, use of petrol, and arson. The motive, as established by prosecution, was a deep-seated grudge against his parents. Medical experts testified that he did not suffer from any mental health disorders.

In April 2017, the bodies of Cadell’s mother Jean Padma, 58, father Raja Thangam, 60, sister Caroline, 26, and his visually-challenged aunt Lalitha, 70, were found in their house in Nanthancode. Probe revealed that the murders happened over two days, April 5 and 6.

Three of the bodies were found burnt, while one was found in a mutilated and decomposed state.