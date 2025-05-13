Nanthancode mass murder: Cadell guilty of murdering his family

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A court in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday found Cadell Jeansen Raja guilty in the 2017 Nanthancode family massacre — one of the most chilling murder cases in the state’s recent history. With the Sixth Additional Sessions Court set to pronounce the sentence on Tuesday, the case is drawing to a legal closure after eight years of investigation, psychiatric evaluations, and court proceedings.
The case involves the murder of four family members, including his parents. Cadell was found guilty of multiple charges, including murder, destruction of evidence, wrongful confinement, use of weapons, use of petrol, and arson. The motive, as established by prosecution, was a deep-seated grudge against his parents. Medical experts testified that he did not suffer from any mental health disorders.
In April 2017, the bodies of Cadell’s mother Jean Padma, 58, father Raja Thangam, 60, sister Caroline, 26, and his visually-challenged aunt Lalitha, 70, were found in their house in Nanthancode. Probe revealed that the murders happened over two days, April 5 and 6.
Three of the bodies were found burnt, while one was found in a mutilated and decomposed state.
‘He trained himself using dummy figures’
After the crime, Cadell fled to Chennai. He had suffered burns, which police said occurred while trying to destroy evidence by setting the bodies on fire. Cadell, whom the police described as a loner with a troubled academic past and alleged mental health issues, was arrested a few days later from the Thampanoor railway station.
Police found that Cadell had disconnected CCTV cameras in the house and isolated each victim before attacking them.
According to forensic reports, the killings were methodical: each victim had suffered multiple injuries. Lalitha had 22 wounds, Caroline 12, Jean Padma 9 and Raja 7 head injuries. The investigation revealed that Cadell trained himself using dummy figures and sourced the weapons online. He is said to have been inspired by violent video games and had even selected an axe similar to those used in such games, the police stated.
The initial statements by Cadell baffled police. He claimed he had committed the murders as part of an experiment in ‘astral projection’, a pseudoscientific belief in out-of-body experiences. However, this theory quickly gave way to more grounded motives. Police said Cadell harboured deep resentment towards his father, blaming him for neglect and psychological trauma.
His mental condition became a critical part of the trial. Medical evaluations in 2017 found him unfit to stand trial, diagnosing him with schizophrenia. He was sent to a psychiatric facility for treatment. But the prosecution maintained that the murders were premeditated and deliberate, pointing to the detailed planning and execution. After several follow-ups, the court deemed him fit to stand trial.
In the initial days of his remand at the Poojappura Central Jail, Cadell’s unusual conduct baffled prison staff. He appeared cheerful and claimed to be in regular communication with his deceased parents. He also told officials that he had trained for over a decade in astral projection, and could speak with spirits.
Police also recovered a chilling handwritten journal from Cadell’s room, in which he had reportedly sketched out his frustrations. Police believe this formed the blueprint of his crime. The trial was delayed multiple times due to need for continued psychiatric evaluations and Covid pandemic. However, it resumed in full swing in 2023 and final arguments were heard earlier this year.
41 witnesses testified
Over the course of the trail proceedings, more than 41 witnesses testified. These included forensic experts, investigating officers, neighbours, and friends who spoke of Cadell’s isolation, erratic behaviour, and academic failures.