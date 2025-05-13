Schools in Kerala to reopen on June 2

ALAPPUZHA: Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that the schools in state would reopen for the 2025-26 academic year on June 2.

Speaking to reporters at Kalavoor in the district on Monday, the minister said the state-level inauguration of the ‘praveshanolsavam’ will be held at Government Higher Secondary School, Kalavoor. It will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on June 2.

The minister said that arrangements would be made in all schools to live-stream the state-level inauguration. “All maintenance and repair work of schools should be completed by May 27. Before reopening of schools, mandatory fitness certificates for school buildings should be obtained from the respective local self-government institution. Children with disabilities should be given special consideration, and the necessary basic facilities and a conducive learning environment should be ensured for them,” the minister said.

“The school authorities should ensure the construction of safety barriers around waterlogged areas, ponds, and wells near schools and install warning boards in areas prone to waterlogging. Mandatory boards prohibiting the use of tobacco products should be exhibited on school premises to create awareness among students. Jagratha Samithis should be constituted in all schools to prevent the use of narcotics,” the minister said.