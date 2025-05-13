Sunny Joseph takes charge as Congress state president in Kerala

They have the responsibility to bring back the Congress to power in the 2026 assembly election. The Congress has always worked as a team and the party has won elections as a team. If there is no organisation, we all will be a big zero. M M Hassan was removed from the post of UDF convenor only because the AICC decided to present a new team,” he said.

The AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Deepa Dasmunsi, said that it is the collective responsibility of the party leaders to fight the LDF government and communal forces. The Leader of Opposition, V D Satheesan, assured the leaders that with the new team the UDF will come back to power with more than hundred seats like in 2001.

The outgoing KPCC president K Sudhakaran said that during his time as party president, the party achieved a lot of gains and did not suffer any losses. Even in the Chelakkara byelection, although the party lost the contest, it managed to reduce the winning margin of the CPM. “I was with the workers for the last four years.

There were times when my enemies tried to put me behind bars. However, I had never made any compromises with certain people who boast of having a 56-inch chest and ‘iratta chanku’ (a strongman). I will continue to work in the coming days also and will be with the workers,” he added.

CWC members Ramesh Chennithala and Kodikkunnil Suresh, former KPCC presidents K Muralidharan, M M Hassan and working presidents Anil Kumar, Vishnunath, Shafi Parambil also spoke on the occasion.

First KPCC president from the high ranges: Antony

T’Puram: For the first time in the history of the Congress, the son of a farmer from the high ranges has become the president of the KPCC, said veteran Congress leader A K Antony. He was speaking to the media after the KPCC president Sunny Joseph, UDF convener Adoor Prakash and the three working presidents visited the leader at his residence on Monday. He also said that he has full confidence in the new team led by Sunny Joseph. If the team takes into confidence all sections of society, the Congress-led UDF will register a victory bigger than what it managed in the 2001 Assembly election.