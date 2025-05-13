Thiruvananthapuram man’s startup emerges as a credible eye in sky amid Operation Sindoor

KOCHI: As Operation Sindoor unfolded with strategic precision across India’s western front, a lesser-known yet critical player emerged from the digital shadows. Kawa Space, an Indian spacetech startup founded by Thiruvananthapuram native Kris Nair, emerged as one of the most credible sources of satellite-based intelligence during the campaign.

While misinformation spread rapidly on social media, many turned to maps and images released by Kawa Space and its enigmatic founder. Their X (formerly Twitter) handles consistently shared high-resolution satellite imagery showing the extent of damage inflicted on Pakistani targets.

Crucially, these images have not only added credibility to India’s claims but also served as visual proof of the impact of its operations. The images, shared with credible defence-related websites including Alpha Defence — an independent firm known for its high-quality commentary on defence, aerospace and geopolitics — have become an essential tool in decoding the progress of Operation Sindoor.

On Sunday evening, Nair hinted at a significant development: “The next image analysis report is one hell of a banger.” The following day, he posted a cryptic line: “O Black Mountains, what are you hiding in your shadowed heart?”— accompanied by a wide-angle satellite image believed to show the Kirana Hills, a remote and rocky region in Pakistan’s Punjab province long rumoured to house nuclear infrastructure. While it remains unclear whether the location was targeted, the post sparked intense speculation and drew attention to the growing role of India’s private space sector.

Founded in March 2019, Kawa Space was envisioned as a critical application and infrastructure layer for the global space industry.

Originally built to serve the broader geospatial tech ecosystem, it has now repositioned itself as a global intelligence and defence space company. “We don’t do civilian industry stuff anymore,” Nair stated bluntly — a clear signal of the company’s pivot towards high-stakes, security-focused operations.