UAE-bound vessel MV Sirrah resumes voyage following emergency repairs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UAE-bound cargo vessel stranded off the coast of Vizhinjam managed to set sail just hours before the Coast Guard’s deadline on Monday.

The bulk carrier MV Sirrah, registered under the flag of St. Kitts & Nevis, departed for Khorfakkan Port in the UAE at 2.30 am on Monday. Its departure was made possible after a critical 900-kg engine compressor was sourced from Mumbai and delivered with the support of Waterline Shipping & Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a Thiruvananthapuram-based shipping agency, in coordination with the Kerala Maritime Board.

The vessel, which had originally set off from Chennai, encountered technical issues and was forced to anchor about seven nautical miles from Vizhinjam port.

“The ship’s owners acted swiftly to procure the required spare parts, but due to the prevailing war-like situation, the transport vehicle carrying the equipment was delayed at multiple checkpoints for security inspections,” said Manoj Nair, managing director and CEO of Waterline Shipping & Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Once cleared by Customs, the spare parts were ferried to the vessel using Dhwani, a tug operated by the Kerala Maritime Board.