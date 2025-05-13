UAE-bound vessel MV Sirrah resumes voyage following emergency repairs

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A UAE-bound cargo vessel stranded off the coast of Vizhinjam managed to set sail just hours before the Coast Guard’s deadline on Monday.
The bulk carrier MV Sirrah, registered under the flag of St. Kitts & Nevis, departed for Khorfakkan Port in the UAE at 2.30 am on Monday. Its departure was made possible after a critical 900-kg engine compressor was sourced from Mumbai and delivered with the support of Waterline Shipping & Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a Thiruvananthapuram-based shipping agency, in coordination with the Kerala Maritime Board.
The vessel, which had originally set off from Chennai, encountered technical issues and was forced to anchor about seven nautical miles from Vizhinjam port.
“The ship’s owners acted swiftly to procure the required spare parts, but due to the prevailing war-like situation, the transport vehicle carrying the equipment was delayed at multiple checkpoints for security inspections,” said Manoj Nair, managing director and CEO of Waterline Shipping & Logistics Pvt. Ltd.
Once cleared by Customs, the spare parts were ferried to the vessel using Dhwani, a tug operated by the Kerala Maritime Board.
Earlier, the Indian Coast Guard had inspected the vessel and found no suspicious items or hazardous cargo on board. They instructed the captain to move the ship within two days in light of Operation Sindoor. The ship’s Master also confirmed that no Pakistani nationals were among the 26-member crew, which included 13 Indians.
Captain Anwar Gammal, Master of MV Sirrah, expressed his gratitude to Waterline Shipping & Logistics for their prompt and professional assistance. In a formal letter, he commended the team’s efforts, noting that the support provided great reassurance to the crew and left a lasting impression.
Waterline began its operations by assisting the berthing of Zhen Hua 15, the first vessel to call at Vizhinjam port in October 2023. Since then, the Thiruvananthapuram-based firm has grown into a key logistics player, handling major vessel calls and offering competitive services staffed by personnel trained from the local fishing community.
In addition to port logistics, Waterline is also active in ship chandling, supplying provisions and offering medical aid to vessel crews.