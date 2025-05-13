Vijayawada ends Thiruvananthapuram’s 11-year reign at the top in CBSE Class XII results

KOCHI: The CBSE Class XII results for 2025 brought a notable change in the region-wise pass percentage rankings, with the Vijayawada region ending the Thiruvananthapuram region’s uninterrupted eleven-year streak at the helm. With a stellar 99.60% pass percentage, Vijayawada edged out Thiruvananthapuram, which stood strong at a commendable second place with 99.32%.
Since its formation in 2014, the Thiruvananthapuram region had consistently recorded the highest pass percentage in the country, peaking at 99.91% in 2024. Despite being dethroned, the region continues to shine with one of the highest success rates nationwide, well above the national average of 88.39% -- an improvement of 0.41% from last year. The CBSE has divided the country into 17 regions with 26,675 schools affiliated to it.
The Chennai region secured the third position with a pass percentage of 97.39%. Among the institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas led the way with 99.29%, followed closely by Kendriya Vidyalayas at 99.05%.
Girls outperformed boys nationally, registering a pass percentage of 91.64% compared to 85.70% among boys—a 5.94% gap. Notably, transgender students recorded a 100% pass rate.
In the Thiruvananthapuram region, this trend held true as well. Of the 21,030 girls who appeared, 20,938 passed, while 19,999 out of 20,188 boys cleared the exam. Lakshadweep, under the Thiruvananthapuram region, achieved a perfect 100% pass rate.
Internationally, CBSE-affiliated schools reported a 95.01% pass rate among 21,782 students. Meanwhile, 24,867 students nationwide scored above 95%, and 1,11,544 crossed the 90% threshold. However, 1,29,095 students were placed in the compartment category.
Students seeking to improve their results will get an opportunity to appear for the supplementary examination in July 2025, which will follow the same syllabus as the main exam.