Vijayawada ends Thiruvananthapuram’s 11-year reign at the top in CBSE Class XII results

KOCHI: The CBSE Class XII results for 2025 brought a notable change in the region-wise pass percentage rankings, with the Vijayawada region ending the Thiruvananthapuram region’s uninterrupted eleven-year streak at the helm. With a stellar 99.60% pass percentage, Vijayawada edged out Thiruvananthapuram, which stood strong at a commendable second place with 99.32%.

Since its formation in 2014, the Thiruvananthapuram region had consistently recorded the highest pass percentage in the country, peaking at 99.91% in 2024. Despite being dethroned, the region continues to shine with one of the highest success rates nationwide, well above the national average of 88.39% -- an improvement of 0.41% from last year. The CBSE has divided the country into 17 regions with 26,675 schools affiliated to it.

The Chennai region secured the third position with a pass percentage of 97.39%. Among the institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas led the way with 99.29%, followed closely by Kendriya Vidyalayas at 99.05%.

Girls outperformed boys nationally, registering a pass percentage of 91.64% compared to 85.70% among boys—a 5.94% gap. Notably, transgender students recorded a 100% pass rate.