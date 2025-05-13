What’s in a name? Great deals as it turns out for Kochi Metro

KOCHI: Kochi Metro stations are taking on new names. With average daily ridership inching towards the one-lakh mark, there is increased demand for co-branding the stations. In fact, firms have already lapped up rights to 18 of the 25 metro stations in the Aluva-Tripunithura corridor. The remaining seven stations are currently up for the taking.

“The high-visibility stations — Tripunithura Terminal, Ernakulam South, MG Road, Vyttila, Kaloor, Maharaja’s College and Kadavanthra are open for co-branding,” a senior KMRL official said.

Of these, the rate for Ernakulam South has been set at Rs 52 lakh per year, followed by MG Road, Vyttila, Kaloor and Maharaja’s College (Rs 42 lakh), Kadavanthra (Rs 37 lakh), and Tripunithura Terminal (Rs 30 lakh).