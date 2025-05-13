What’s in a name? Great deals as it turns out for Kochi Metro

KOCHI: Kochi Metro stations are taking on new names. With average daily ridership inching towards the one-lakh mark, there is increased demand for co-branding the stations. In fact, firms have already lapped up rights to 18 of the 25 metro stations in the Aluva-Tripunithura corridor. The remaining seven stations are currently up for the taking.
“The high-visibility stations — Tripunithura Terminal, Ernakulam South, MG Road, Vyttila, Kaloor, Maharaja’s College and Kadavanthra are open for co-branding,” a senior KMRL official said.
Of these, the rate for Ernakulam South has been set at Rs 52 lakh per year, followed by MG Road, Vyttila, Kaloor and Maharaja’s College (Rs 42 lakh), Kadavanthra (Rs 37 lakh), and Tripunithura Terminal (Rs 30 lakh).
All the stations in the phase-1 corridor are attracting immense interest, the official said, adding the Aluva metro station generates the highest revenue from the process.
“We’re witnessing renewed interest from companies following the increase in ridership. Average daily ridership has crossed the 90,000-mark. The co-branding rights are allotted through a transparent tendering process,” the official added.
Metro ridership has increased substantially in the last over one year, with passenger footfall averaging 1 lakh for at least 20 days every month, since July 2024. Daily commuter patronage has witnessed a steady rise, averaging 18,552 in 2020-21, 31,229 in 2021-22, and 68,168 in 2022-23. It came in at 88,292 for 2023-24, while it exceeded the 90,000-mark in 2024-25.
Benefits for licensees
The branding, which will see the client’s name suffixed to the metro station’s name, will be displayed at the entry/exit points of stations in LED screens and on direction maps inside trains and at stations. The licensee will be provided five station pillars for advertisements — comprising 10 boards.
According to the official, announcements within trains will identify stations by their co-branding names — at least 480 times a day. Five slots of 20 seconds each on display panels in trains will be provided for client advertisements every day. Also, 20 advertisement slots, each lasting 20 seconds, will be provided daily — which will play out on display panels at the respective stations .
“The brands will become part of local culture, as the stations become landmarks in navigation and daily conversations,” the official said.