6,000 tonnes of invasive species removed from Wayanad forest

KOCHI: Forest Minister A K Saseendran, on Tuesday, said that the forest department removed 6,000 tonnes of Senna spectabilis, an invasive tree species that has been destroying the biodiversity of Wayanad forests.

According to the minister, public sector paper manufacturer Kerala Paper Products Ltd (KPPL) removed around 5,000 tonnes of senna from Wayanad Wildlife Division, while 1,100 metric tonnes of senna was removed by other agencies from the North Wayanad division. Apart from KPPL, the forest department has engaged P K Timbers and two contractors to remove the invasive species.

In the past four years, the forest department has been able to remove senna from around 1,000 acres of forest land, as a measure to restore natural vegetation. Last month, the cabinet had decided to engage more agencies, including Western India Pvt Ltd, to remove the species.

“Restoring the forest ecosystem after removing the senna will help improve the habitat, and ensure food and water to the wild animals. This will help in reducing incidents of wild animals straying into human habitations,” said Saseendran.