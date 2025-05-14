CBSE Class 10 results: Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayawada top in pass percentage

KOCHI: The Thiruvananthapuram region has got a tough contender for the first position in Vijayawada in terms of the highest pass percentage in the country when the 2025 Class 10 results were announced.

The Thiruvananthapuram region shared the glory with the Vijayawada region for the highest pass percentage in the country, with a score of 99.79 per cent each. Bengaluru came third with 98,90 per cent. The overall pass percentage for Class X in the country this year was 93.66 per cent, an increase of 0.06 per cent from 2024’s 93.60 per cent. A total of 23,71,939 students had appeared for the Class X examination in the country.

The Thiruvananthapuram region comprises schools in Kerala and Lakshadweep. In the gender-wise pass percentage, girls trumped boys by 2.37 per cent. The pass percentage for girls was 95 per cent, an increase of 0.25 per cent from 2024’s 94.75 per cent. As for boys, the pass percentage was 92.63 per cent, a decrease of 0.08 per cent.

The transgender category saw an increase in the pass percentage from 91.30 per cent in 2024 to 95 per cent in 2025. In the case of institution-wise performance, the Navodaya Vidyalaya topped the pass percentage list with 99.49 per cent, and Kendriya Vidyalaya came second with 99.45 per cent.

The number of students who scored above 95 per cent in the country was 45,516. The number of students who have been placed in compartments this year was 1,41,353. In the Thiruvananthapuram region, girls did better than the boys in the pass percentage by 0.10 per cent - 99.84 per cent against 99.74 per cent. Lakshadweep showcased a pass percentage of 90.69 per cent.