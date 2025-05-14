Kerala

Expired food seized during surprise inspection of Vande Bharat caterer in Kochi

The unit was also found to be functioning without a corporation licence and officials confirmed that the unit will be shut down and sealed.
The health wing of the Kochi corporation sizing the stale ingredients from the catering unit.
Photo | Express
Express News Service
KOCHI: The health wing of the Kochi corporation, on Wednesday, seized stale food from a catering unit in Kadavanthra. The unit, which supplies food for Vande Bharat Express, was functioning without proper licences and documents, officials said.

"We seized stale meat, chicken, eggs, masalas and food grains from the unit. For the past several months, it has been functioning without a licence. Though the corporation issued notice multiple times and imposed a fine, there was no response. Thus, today we carried out a raid," said V V Suresh, the health inspector of Kadavanthra health circle.

The corporation also closed and sealed the unit. "There is no person in charge. A few migrants are working at the facility. The food items are months old. From the packing papers and containers, we found that the food is being supplied to the railways," he added. Further action will be taken against the unit.

The corporation had also received complaints from the residents about the improper sewage treatment. "The wastewater has been flowing into a nearby stream. The residents have also raised complaints. We are looking for the owners of the unit," said Suresh.

