Had no clue the song was for a Lalettan film, says Thudarum singer Gokul Gopakumar

You got your first break in cinema with Niramizhikal in 4 Years while you were doing your MSc. How did that come about?

I pursued my MSc in psychology at Chinmaya College, Ernakulam. Before that, I had sung a few cover songs for WonderWall Media’s ‘Loft Sessions’. It was through those videos that Sankar [Sharma] chettan, the music director of 4 Years, spotted me. He and director Ranjith Sankar gave me the opportunity to sing two songs.

The best part was that almost the entire college — teachers, students, even parents — turned up for the first show in theatres. It was such a joyful moment.

And now comes the big break with Thudarum. How did that opportunity come up? Were you aware of the scale of the project at the time?

The team originally wanted Hariharan sir to sing the title track of Thudarum. But since he was in Mumbai and unavailable at that time, Jakes chettan was looking for someone with a similar voice texture. That’s when he called me in for singing the cover track.

Initially, I had no clue it was for Thudarum, or that it was a Lalettan film. It was the studio engineer who told me. I was ecstatic, in a daze. Yet, I kept my expectations in check.

When I saw my version being used in the film, during Lalettan’s introduction, with visuals from his childhood — I was overwhelmed. That’s when the sheer scale struck me. It was a dreamlike moment.