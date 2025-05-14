Had no clue the song was for a Lalettan film, says Thudarum singer Gokul Gopakumar

Gokul Gopakumar first captured public attention as a finalist on the popular reality show 'Star Singer'. Since then, the Alappuzha native has been steadily carving out a place for himself in the world of music, performing stage shows and releasing cover songs, all while pursuing an MSc in psychology. He made his cinematic debut with the moving Niramizhikal in the film 4 Years. Now, he’s on cloud nine after having got the “dreamlike” opportunity to lend his voice to the title track of Thudarum — a song he shares with veteran singer Hariharan.
Here are excerpts from a quick chat with Gokul:
You were first noticed after becoming a Star Singer finalist last year. Could you tell us how your musical journey began?
I began learning classical music at the age of four and continued it alongside my school studies. I also participate in Sahodaya Kalolsav from class VII. Later, during college, I joined the band Aazhi, and that’s when I began focusing seriously on music.
I started auditioning for music shows while doing my post-graduation. That’s how 'Star Singer' happened. I remember singing a Hariharan song when Jakes [Bejoy] chettan came in as a judge. He complimented my voice, saying it was well-suited for playback singing. When I look back, it appears like a divine coincidence.
You got your first break in cinema with Niramizhikal in 4 Years while you were doing your MSc. How did that come about?
I pursued my MSc in psychology at Chinmaya College, Ernakulam. Before that, I had sung a few cover songs for WonderWall Media’s ‘Loft Sessions’. It was through those videos that Sankar [Sharma] chettan, the music director of 4 Years, spotted me. He and director Ranjith Sankar gave me the opportunity to sing two songs.
The best part was that almost the entire college — teachers, students, even parents — turned up for the first show in theatres. It was such a joyful moment.
And now comes the big break with Thudarum. How did that opportunity come up? Were you aware of the scale of the project at the time?
The team originally wanted Hariharan sir to sing the title track of Thudarum. But since he was in Mumbai and unavailable at that time, Jakes chettan was looking for someone with a similar voice texture. That’s when he called me in for singing the cover track.
Initially, I had no clue it was for Thudarum, or that it was a Lalettan film. It was the studio engineer who told me. I was ecstatic, in a daze. Yet, I kept my expectations in check.
When I saw my version being used in the film, during Lalettan’s introduction, with visuals from his childhood — I was overwhelmed. That’s when the sheer scale struck me. It was a dreamlike moment.
What was it like working with Jakes Bejoy and a veteran like Hariharan? Did you get a chance to interact with the latter?
Jakes chettan is precise and efficient. He came to the studio once or twice and wrapped things up quickly. He clearly communicates what he wants, makes one feel at ease, and gets the job done without delay.
I have been a huge fan of Hariharan sir, but, unfortunately, didn’t get to meet him. I hope he liked the track.
Psychology and music — quite a combination. What’s next for you?
Absolutely, there’s a strong link between psychology and music. Music has the power to transform how we feel. That emotional impact itself is a connection worth exploring, and I hope to research it further.
I have always wondered why people behaved in different ways. Couldn’t do MBBS, so settled with psychology (laughs). I am planning to continue my studies in psychology… more research, especially in music therapy.
On the music side, I have launched a new initiative called Gokul Gopakumar Live, with plans to perform both originals and covers. Several tracks are already lined up for release.
Some music/film directors reached out after Thudarum, appreciating the song. So I am hopeful that more opportunities will come my way.
Also, I have played the lead role in a film titled Prakruthi, which is currently in post-production. Fingers crossed.