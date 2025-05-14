Kollam court sentences CPM supporter to life imprisonment for RSS leader murder

KOLLAM: Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced Sajeev, alias Kali Sajeev, a native of Pattathanam, to life imprisonment for the 1997 murder of RSS leader Santhosh. Sajeev, the second accused in the case, was also fined Rs 2 lakh.

In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment. The sentence was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge S Subhas.

According to the prosecution, Sajeev, along with other accused, attacked Santhosh with a sword, inflicting fatal injuries to his neck and other parts of his body. The murder was allegedly motivated by political rivalry, in retaliation for the earlier killing of DYFI leader Sunil Kumar, in which Santhosh was an accused.

Santhosh was attacked around 8.45 pm on November 24, 1997, at Manichithode in Pattathanam while he was with his friend Vijayakumar. The prosecution said CPM activists targeted Santhosh in revenge for the murder of Sunil Kumar, an office-bearer of the DYFI’s Apsara Junction unit.