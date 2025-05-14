Kollam court sentences CPM supporter to life imprisonment for RSS leader murder

KOLLAM: Kollam Additional Sessions Court on Wednesday sentenced Sajeev, alias Kali Sajeev, a native of Pattathanam, to life imprisonment for the 1997 murder of RSS leader Santhosh. Sajeev, the second accused in the case, was also fined Rs 2 lakh.
In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional one year of imprisonment. The sentence was pronounced by Additional Sessions Judge S Subhas.
According to the prosecution, Sajeev, along with other accused, attacked Santhosh with a sword, inflicting fatal injuries to his neck and other parts of his body. The murder was allegedly motivated by political rivalry, in retaliation for the earlier killing of DYFI leader Sunil Kumar, in which Santhosh was an accused.
Santhosh was attacked around 8.45 pm on November 24, 1997, at Manichithode in Pattathanam while he was with his friend Vijayakumar. The prosecution said CPM activists targeted Santhosh in revenge for the murder of Sunil Kumar, an office-bearer of the DYFI’s Apsara Junction unit.
On the night of the incident, Santhosh and Vijayakumar had attended an RSS Shakha meeting at Parvathiyar Junction and were heading to Chemman Junction on a bicycle when the assailants, following them in an Ambassador car, rammed their bicycle from behind. Sajeev then slashed Santhosh with a sword and assaulted Vijayakumar with a stick before fleeing the scene.
Public Prosecutor V Vinod appeared for the prosecution.
Earlier, accused Santosh alias Kadachila and Jayaprakash alias Podimon died during the trial.
In an earlier phase of the trial, Sanjeev alias Konj Sanjeev (first accused), Anilkumar alias Anthakannan (third accused) were found guilty and convicted.
The court had also directed that Eravipuram MLA Noushad and then Vadakkevila panchayat member Anil alias Member Ani be added to the list of accused. However, the High Court later quashed that order. Gopi alias Kuttichira (fifth accused) and Pramod were acquitted.